Johnson: It's time Wyoming expanded Medicaid

Editor:

I am one of those parents supporting an adult child on disability, who will likely be disabled for the rest of his life. He receives Medicare, not Medicaid, so when he has to go to the hospital, the bill collectors soon follow.

But I support Medicaid expansion in Wyoming for more than personal reasons and The American Cancer Society poll shows that two-thirds of Wyomingites agree with me. Cancer, Heart, Lung, Leukemia and Diabetes also support the expansion because early detection and treatment can save lives and keep our neighbors out of crippling debt. 25,000 of our Wyoming low-income neighbors need health insurance.

Wyoming is only one of 12 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid. Our neighboring states all have. Montana expanded Medicaid in 2015 and have found that the expansion has paid for itself. The federal government pays for 90% of the cost with the state paying 10%. In Montana the positive fiscal impact on the state budget covers between 110% and 159% of the state share of its cost.

Montana also found that Medicaid expansion strengthens the economy by creating jobs and supporting new economic activity. Like Montana, it will help Wyoming residents to join the workforce and our lower income residents in food service, transportation, maintenance, and construction stay in the workforce.

It supports local businesses by saving employers millions of dollars in providing private insurance. Medicaid expansion saves hospitals millions of dollars for uncompensated care. Wyoming has some of the highest healthcare costs and insurance premiums in the nation as a result of uncompensated care -- our neighbors who come to the emergency room and have no insurance coverage. Nationally, hospitals in states that have not expanded Medicaid are 6 times more likely to close that those in expansion states.

In connection with the pandemic, our legislators keep talking about “medical freedom” but 25,000 of our Wyoming neighbors have no medical freedom because they do not have access to basic healthcare. It is time Wyoming joined Montana, Nebraska, Utah and Idaho who are all benefiting from extending health care coverage to low-income residents.

CAROL JOHNSON, Casper

