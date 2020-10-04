Johnson: Libertarian is real conservative option

Ronald Reagan once said libertarianism is the heart and soul of conservatism, and he was right. The establishment is suddenly scared of the libertarians in Wyoming. While liberal establishment Republicans are pushing for tax increases and anti-Second Amendment "red flag" laws, conservative voters are looking to the libertarians in several races where no Democrat is running. Because these Republicans In Name Only have alienated principled conservatives, now they're lashing out and smearing respected community leaders with false attack ads.

Wyoming conservatives and Tea Party voters, who have a healthy libertarian streak, know better. In these races, only the libertarians stand with us against tax increases and for the Second Amendment, for our Wyoming pro-life principles and to protect religious liberty. These are the real issues at stake. We deserve better than misdirection and smear campaigns. While we vote to reelect President Trump, who says he’s “a bit of a libertarian” himself, consider races like state legislature more carefully. Vote libertarian for the real conservative option.