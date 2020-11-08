Johnson: Shut down Wyoming before virus gets worse

Editor:

If we want to get serious about addressing COVID-19, we need to shut down the state now. We need to force everyone to stay home from now until a vaccine is ready, and then we must require everyone who survives the lockdown to take the vaccine before they are allowed to leave their homes for any reason (W.S. 35-4-113(c)).

Of course, we must grant special exemptions to elected officials and government workers, as they are too important to remain stuck at home for the indefinite future when we need their continued leadership during this crisis. Everyone else must be required to remain home, not allowed to leave for work, church, recreation, or any reason whatsoever -- as this is the only way we can be certain to eliminate the COVID-19 virus entirely from our population.