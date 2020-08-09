Johnson: Starting school online seems to be safest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Are the COVID numbers now any better than they were in the spring when schools went to distance learning? It does not seem like it to me. Have things improved significantly over the past four months? Sometimes it seems to me that decisions being made are only based on the calendar. For example, when June 1 came around decisions were made to relax and open things up simply because it was June 1. Now, as we approach the date on the calendar when school is normally scheduled to start, decisions are seemingly being made simply based upon a date.

I understand that some parents want their children in school for a plethora of reasons, but at the same time other parents don't want their children exposed to a higher-risk environment than that of staying home. Are decisions being made out of convenience rather than out of safety? This is a once in a lifetime pandemic (hopefully!), and I seriously don't know if we should be taking chances with people's lives.

Many schools and universities have already decided to start the year with online learning. Wouldn't it be the safest thing to start the school year in Casper online and let time decide when it's safe to return to the classrooms, or are we going to let the calendar dictate when our students and teachers are going to be subjected to an increased chance of life-long harm or even death?

BOB JOHNSON, Casper

