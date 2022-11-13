Johnson: Thank you for trusting me to serve

I want to thank the residents of Ward 2 in Casper for putting their faith in me to serve on the city council for the last seven and a half years. I also want to thank those who supported me for my run for county commissioner. I am humbled by the support I have received over the years and blessed to have made so many new friends and connections. While I am taking a break from political office, I will still be active in politics. I look forward to what the future holds and look forward to working with many of you again.