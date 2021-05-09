Johnson: Thanks to those who pushed for Medicaid expansion

Editor:

Well, Wyoming, we almost did it. The House passed the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, HB162, but the Senate failed us on SF154, Medicaid Expansion with Federal Match Requirements.

Rep. John Romero-Martinez, how can we ever thank you and your six co-sponsors* for your exceptional leadership in taking HB162 to and through the House? (*Clifford, Connolly, Harshman, Henderson, Provenza and Zwonitzer)

We appreciate you so very much, Senator Rothfuss, and your twelve co-sponsors* as well, for your courageous attempt to usher SF154 onto the Senate floor. (*Senators Case, Furphy, Gierau, Pappas and Schuler and Representatives Brown, Connolly, Harshman, Schwartz, Sweeney, Yin and Zwonitzer)

Endless thanks, Reps. Banks, Barlow, Brown, Clifford, Connolly, Crago, Duncan, Eklund, Eyre, Harshman, Henderson, Kinner, Larsen, Laursen, Macguire, Martinez, Newsome, Nicholas, Oakley, Obermueller, O'hearn, Olsen, Paxton, Provenza, Roscoe, Schwartz, Sherwood, Sommers, Stith, Sweeney, Wilson, Yin and Zwonitzer and Sens. Baldwin, Case, Furphy, Gierau, Kost, Pappas, Rothfuss and Schuler. We salute each and every one of you in sincerest gratitude for your job well done!