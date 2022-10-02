Johnson: Vote Shawn Johnson for commissioner

Shawn has a servant's heart. He has spent his entire adult life serving. He has served his state and nation as a member of the Army National Guard for 21 years, he served Natrona County for 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff, and he has served our city as a Casper City Councilman for 8 years. Shawn has no other motivation than to see his community better off than he found it for the betterment of future generations. Shawn is kind, loving, compassionate and a fighter. I may be biased because I am his wife but I fell in love with his servant's heart and fighting spirit. Shawn is more than willing to take questions and feedback from anyone, you can find him on Facebook at Shawn Johnson for Natrona County Commissioner.