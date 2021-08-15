Johnson: We need a plan to defeat Liz Cheney

Editor:
There must be a way to select a Republican that can oppose and defeat Liz Cheney in the next election.
It will never happen unless the party can figure out a way to par her opposition down to one or two (preferably one). She already has a war chest of contributions from out of state to blitz us with campaign ads — when the time is appropriate.
She cannot be defeated, and she should be, if there are a dozen or so running for her seat in the primary. I hope someone has a plan.
ROGER JOHNSON, Rozet