Johnson: Workers' compensation for COVID is a slippery slope

In the Dec. 10 paper it indicated that over 40 City of Casper employees filed for benefits tied to COVID. This is a slippery slope for employers around the state. For many businesses their ability to operate is determined by workers' compensation claims which they work very hard to mitigate. Reported, lost time and possibly fatal injuries have consequences for the company.

Workers' compensation is intended for workplace injuries and rightfully so. Injuries that happen while performing workplace activities, how do you determine likely? I feel sorry for those who were unable to work or worse yet hospitalized. Questions need to be asked: Were they vaccinated under the incentive program? If an employee gets a bad case of the flu, with lost time, is this a workers' compensation claim? Payments to these individuals do come out of the state fund but the employers, through premiums to workers' compensation, fund the payments. Employee A goes to the ZZ Top concert along with other fellow employees and some come down with COVID. Is this considered a "likely workers' compensation" case because they work together? This is a slippery slope.