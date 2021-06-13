Johnston: Questions to ask about nuclear plant

Editor:
As a Rawlins native whose love of Wyoming never waned despite my many years living elsewhere, I frequently look at the Rawlins Times and the Casper Star Tribune. When this week both publications headlined the construction of a nuclear plant in Wyoming, I wondered how its sponsors and planners are addressing key questions regarding the liquid-natrium (molten salt) small modular reactors (SMRs) under consideration. Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Rocky Mountain Power CEO Gary Hoogeveen, and Jacopo Buongiorno, TEPCO [Tokyo Electric Power Company] Professor and Associate Department Head of Nuclear Science and Engineering at MIT all emphasize the proposed molten salt reactor (MSR) as environmentally friendly, economical, and safe. None mention possible problems. Buongiorno, whose research is funded by General Electric Hitachi, which builds nuclear plants, claims that “using SMRs has ‘almost all upsides.’” Yet questions remain.
First, SMRs, like larger reactors, produce nuclear waste products that remain dangerous for millennia. Molten salt reactors (SMRs) produce radioactive salt that needs to be changed every 7 years over the 30-year lifespan of the reactor. There is no policy for the long-term disposal of nuclear wastes. Often they remain in the communities as the reactors that created them. What will be done with nuclear wastes in Wyoming and at whose expense?
SMRs produce radioactive materials, including plutonium, that terrorist organizations would prize. Who will pay for the high-level security necessary for this plant’s safe operation? Consumers? Wyoming taxpayers? US taxpayers at large? TerraPower?
SMRs are called carbon-neutral. Does this include the carbon footprint of construction and decommissioning?
Who will pay for decommissioning this plant, itself a major and dangerous operation? Wyoming taxpayers?
No nuclear reactor is fail-safe, just as there is no crash-proof automobile. Risk of failure is a design feature. What plans are being made for local communities and long-term consequences in case of a major release of radioactivity?
The nuclear-powered electrical generation industry is based on the partial public assumption of liability insurance. Who will shoulder liability and cleanup costs in case of a release of radiation?
I encourage others to pursue these questions as well.
WILLIAM JOHNSTON, Middletown, CT