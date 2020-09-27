Jones: Disappointed in execution of 'Food from the Field' program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I was lucky enough to draw four big-game hunting licenses this fall, and I was intrigued when they were accompanied in the mail by a pamphlet for the inaugural year of the Food from the Field program. Spearheaded by Wyoming’s first lady, Jenny Gordon, this program was conceived to make it easier to donate big-game meat to those in need by establishing partnerships with local meat processors around the state where hunters could donate carcasses for processing, CWD sampling and distribution to food pantries. According to the program’s website, “Food from the Field is a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge.”

Unfortunately, as is so often the case with "Wyoming solutions" from our state government, this program seems to have been hastily planned and poorly executed. I was disappointed to learn that there are only two participating meat processors where hunters can drop off a game animal in the entire state! Unless they happen to live in the Casper area or the Star Valley, many hunters would have to drive hundreds of miles to donate game meat as part of this program.

I understand that COVID-19 has disrupted the meat processing industry and has brought unforeseen challenges this season, but this is a completely unrealistic ask of hunters who are interested in donating meat. Sadly, I suspect that there are many like myself who would love to participate in this program, but will choose to keep their game meat since donating it would be so inconvenient. Talk about a missed opportunity.

DON JONES, Laramie

