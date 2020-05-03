Jones: It's so important that we take care of ourselves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

As we all try to adjust to changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it is so important for people to take care of each other and themselves as much as possible.

The uncertainty of our current situation and the many changes to work and home life have increased stress for millions of people across the country and in Wyoming. If you or someone you love is struggling during this challenging time, it is important to know that there are resources available to help.

Staying healthy is critical during this time, so anyone who regularly takes a prescribed medication should make sure they have a supply. If someone is struggling to pay for their medicines, they can visit www.MediainceAssistanceTool.org to see if they qualify for a payment assistance program offered by a pharmaceutical company. The website is quick and easy to use, and also has information on drug savings cards.

AMANDA JONES, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0