Editor:

Today, marijuana is not about the cannabis plant. It's about the drug THC. In Colorado over half of all sales are edibles, oils, vapes, infusions, etc., not plant. The THC content of marijuana smoked in the '70s was 1-3% THC. Today the plant grown in Colorado averages 17-30+% THC. All the ingestible extractions range up to 99%.

This is an addictive, dangerous, psychoactive drug that has especially adverse effects on the developing brain. This is not your grandmas "weed." In every state with some type of legal marijuana, youth use has increased, THC related ER visitis have increased. THC is now found in half of fatal car accidents. Almost 100% of other substance abusers also use marijuana.

The black market makes up almost half of sales in "legal" states. These sales are untaxed resulting in a 50% reduction in promised projected tax revenues. In the best cases, actual tax revenues make up less than 1% of states budgets. States rarely report the cost of regulating the industry and increased social costs.

In legal states, cartels have moved into the black market bringing other drugs,human trafficking, etc. Marketing is weighted to the youth. Claimed "medical" use makes up only 3% of total sales. There are legal prescription drugs made from marijuana but no legit medical recommendations for whole plant or extractions to be used for any condition. In most states and federally no one is in prison for possession of small amounts. Of the 60% in prision for "drug crimes" less than 1% are for marijuana. Legalizing the high THC marijuana of today will only increase access to youth, increase public health problems, invite Black Market activity, and will most likely result in net loss tax revenues.

I would like to know of any"legal" state that can show real benefits to public health, safety, or quality of life. It's all about big money and getting high. Marijuana industry propaganda has done it's job over the years in normalizing this product. Don't let yourselves be fooled.