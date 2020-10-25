Jones: Mike Gilmore is best choice for Legislature

Editor:

Voters in West Casper and Mills have an opportunity to vote again this year for Mike Gilmore, who served in the Legislature once before when the country was suffering a serious recession. Mike, who is running for the House of Representatives, District 59, helped Wyoming get back on its feet during his previous Legislative service in 2009 – 2010. The bill he introduced at that time, to give in-state contractors preference when bidding for jobs, was very effective then and is still helping local companies now.

Mike has a proven record of being able to work with both sides of the aisle and getting things done. Because of Wyoming’s severe economic downturn, Mike sees the need to use money out of the General Fund for protecting senior citizens and many others who are being affected by the COVID virus, losing needed health services, and feeling the pinch in their pocket books.

Sportsmen in Wyoming know Mike as the fellow who has worked tirelessly to protect state lands and waterways. He helped protect a portion of Muddy Mountain for public use when he became aware of an impending sale of state land on the mountain, which was prevented once it was exposed.