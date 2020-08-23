 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jones: Send a message on Election Day!
View Comments

Jones: Send a message on Election Day!

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Conservatives are sick of the establishment sell-outs in the Wyoming GOP. They made this budget crisis with years of kicking the can down the road. Failing to bring new jobs and businesses to Wyoming. And now they want to raise taxes, maybe even an income tax! Voters stood against the same-old same-old in the primaries on Aug 18. But it doesn't end then. Anti-tax small government free market Libertarian candidates are also running against some of the RINOs in November for state legislature. I hope principled small government conservatives will vote for them, too. That will really send a message!

DAVID JONES, Kelly

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News