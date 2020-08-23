Jones: Send a message on Election Day!

Conservatives are sick of the establishment sell-outs in the Wyoming GOP. They made this budget crisis with years of kicking the can down the road. Failing to bring new jobs and businesses to Wyoming. And now they want to raise taxes, maybe even an income tax! Voters stood against the same-old same-old in the primaries on Aug 18. But it doesn't end then. Anti-tax small government free market Libertarian candidates are also running against some of the RINOs in November for state legislature. I hope principled small government conservatives will vote for them, too. That will really send a message!