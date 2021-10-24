Jones: We shouldn't take the easy way

Editor:

The Wyoming Legislature’s special session about federal vaccination mandates will be our opportunity to show how serious Wyoming is about freedom. Some 20 bills have been filed to this effect, but they go only part way: just one addresses the responsibility that accompanies real freedom. Anyone can talk the talk about freedom. Let’s walk the walk.

We need the Wyoming Real Freedom Act, with two provisions. First, no person older than 18 years shall receive, or attempt to receive, from any Wyoming medical facility, any treatment for any COVID-related condition, unless that person provides proof of full vaccination with a COVID vaccine, or a valid medical or religious exemption. Any person found in violation of this provision shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of $5,000 plus the monetary value of any treatment received.

Second, no medical facility receiving support from the State of Wyoming shall treat any person 18 years of age or older, for any COIVD-related condition, unless that person provides proof of vaccination or exemption as specified in the preceding provision. Any medical facility found in violation of this provision shall immediately lose its current state support and shall be barred from receiving additional state support for five years following the violation.

Let’s be better than the other states that take the easy way.

GEORGE JONES, Laramie

