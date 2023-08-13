Editor:

Three critical items need to be done as soon as possible to preserve Sublette County's big game migration corridors.

One: Parcel #194 of the Wyoming Office of State Lands needs to be Not Available for development because it is a bottleneck in the Sublette pronghorn migration corridor. Its offering in the recent State O&G lease auction was an error. To preserve Sublette pronghorn corridor functionality, the offering must be withdrawn. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners can do this.

Two: The Sublette pronghorn migration corridor must be officially designated by Gov. Gordon. Five years ago the Wyoming Game and Fish proposed this corridor, but it has been on hold ever since subject to new complicated rules. If the Sublette pronghorn corridor were already officially designated, item one(offering a bottleneck at lease auction) would not have happened. The governor can make Sublette pronghorn corridor designation happen.

Three: Gov. Gordon's migration corridor executive order needs to be amended to streamline it and to strengthen wildlife protections. Obviously getting a corridor designated is far too cumbersome. (See item two, the Sublette pronghorn who have been on hold for five years.) And right now the governor's executive order provides only two main protections for designated corridors: a) no development in bottlenecks (see item one) and b) no construction in the corridor during migration periods. (More protections are recommended by the order, but they are all coupled with the word 'should', so the main thing that actually results is only the construction period restriction). Allowing the migration corridors to fill up with development in the off-season does not meet the governor's goals and does not preserve migration corridors. Gov. Gordon can fix this by amending his Executive Order.

If you are a supporter of big game migration in Sublette County, please contact the governor or other wildlife-related officials and let them know. Time is of the essence.