Wyoming is a rural state. Members of the Wyoming Legislature do not seem to understand that landlines are essential for most of the state. I live out in the county and I am lucky if I get ½ bar on my cell phone. I rely on the landline. It is a necessity – not a luxury.

My carrier is CenturyLink. I am a retiree with 30+ years working for the “phone company” in IT supporting the mainframe systems and mid-range systems for installation and repair. So I know how it is supposed to work.

Sadly, I have had many problems with getting repair when needed. I should not be on a first name basis with the Wyoming Public Services Commission. CenturyLink should do the job without their interference.

The last time was Thursday. When I called CenturyLink repair – there was 20 minutes of automated responses until I talked to a human. The human read from a list of questions and did not provide any info other than it would be a week for repair. The technician was scheduled for the following Wednesday.

I then notified the WPSC again and lo and behold – it was escalated and I had a working phone line Friday. This is not the way it should be! Who is holding CenturyLink responsible for customer service and repair? I also emailed my Wyoming state senator and representative – and no reply again.

Something has to be done before there is a tragedy. Anyone notice about one month ago if you dialed local that you had to add the area code? How did that work for those that had contacts that they just dialed automatically? This went on for about 36 hours. CenturyLink did not care. I notified the WPSC. The investigation provided a statement from CenturyLink (and I am paraphrasing) –“OOPS”.

So notify your senators and representatives. Let them know that you rely on a landline. And hold the companies accountable.