Karcich: Greed is the cause of wild horse removal

Greed is the cause of wild horse removal Editor:





The Bureau of Land Management’s, dare-I-say mismanagement, of our wild horse and burro herds foments the illegitimate suffering of these animals, by helicopter gathers, by cruelly depriving them of water and forage on public lands mandated for their protection, by cruel transportation to subsidized slaughter through an Adoption Incentive Program, and by cruel warehousing in feedlot-like settings ripe for disease and death.

And all this is performed at taxpayer expense without regulatory oversight while falsely blaming wild horses and burros for the destruction of public lands.

There are documented issues of discrepancies in the BLM’s numbers of animals moving through the Wild Horse and Burro Program, skewing the basis for the removal of wild equines from the range, and jeopardizing the program at multiple levels.

Truthfully, there is no wild horse and burro population problem on federal lands; the issue is the greed of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and other livestock interests who want no competitors for the grass that grows on our public lands.