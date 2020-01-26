Kasbeer: Enzi should remember his actions in 1998

In 1998 Senator Enzi voted that both of the following should result in removal of a president: perjury about improper sexual behavior and obstruction of justice related to the same behavior.

The first of these was a crime, though arguably not a "high crime,” — i.e. one connected to the power of the office. I agree that the second one, obstruction, should have resulted in removal of Mr. Clinton from office.

Now we have a president who refuses to testify, presumably to avoid perjury; who has obstructed congressional investigations; and who has abused his power, this time damaging our national security. And yes, he also violated laws. He blackmailed a foreign leader (solicitation of bribery — a specific cause for impeachment in the Constitution), and he withheld enacted military aid from a besieged emerging democracy — apparently the home of Enzi’s father’s parents — a violation of the Impoundment Control Act. Please call Senator Enzi immediately today at 202-224-3424 to insist he vote to remove this president from office, just as he did in 1998. Write to him at 379A Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510.