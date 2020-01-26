Kasbeer: Enzi should remember his actions in 1998

Editor:
In 1998 Senator Enzi voted that both of the following should result in removal of a president: perjury about improper sexual behavior and obstruction of justice related to the same behavior.
The first of these was a crime, though arguably not a "high crime,” — i.e. one connected to the power of the office. I agree that the second one, obstruction, should have resulted in removal of Mr. Clinton from office.
Now we have a president who refuses to testify, presumably to avoid perjury; who has obstructed congressional investigations; and who has abused his power, this time damaging our national security. And yes, he also violated laws. He blackmailed a foreign leader (solicitation of bribery — a specific cause for impeachment in the Constitution), and he withheld enacted military aid from a besieged emerging democracy — apparently the home of Enzi’s father’s parents — a violation of the Impoundment Control Act. Please call Senator Enzi immediately today at 202-224-3424 to insist he vote to remove this president from office, just as he did in 1998. Write to him at 379A Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510.
RICHARD KASBEER, Montery, CA