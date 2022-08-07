Katz: Reelect Perkins for Senate

What is the big difference between Drew Perkins and Bob Ide? Only one thing, but it is big thing. Both are pro-family, both are pro-Second Amendment, both want government fiscal responsibility, and both want to reduce government spending. The big difference is that Perkins is a key Wyoming Senate leader. As former Senate President and the current Senate Chairman of the Joint Appropriations Committee, Perkins helped cut the state budget by over 10%, reduced cumbersome government regulation, and stood firm against both federal and state overreach.

Anyone can pay a $300 filling fee, run for office, and perhaps win. They then become one of 90 legislators scampering around to fulfill their election promises. Despite good intentions, they frequently offer bills that are badly written, full of loopholes, or have other fatal flaws. Often similar bills have conflicting provisions. As a practical matter, it is the legislative leadership, elected by the legislators themselves, that bring order to this chaos. They, in consultation with other legislators, select the best of these bills, often suggest changes or help re-write them, and then put them into the process for passage. While many state legislator’s election promises get lost in this sea of chaos, Perkins actually gets things done! Perkins, who currently chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations and Select Capital Finance Committees, is one of the key leaders of the Wyoming Legislature. He was elected to these many of these positions by his fellow state senators, and has served in these positions masterfully. He is readily endorsed by current and past state leaders. Perkins is also endorsed by the state mining association, oil industry, realtors, contractors’ association Wyoming hospital association, and the NRA. Ide is not.