Kaufman: Residents should be informed on Specific Purpose Tax

A special election is taking place Nov. 2, where we will see the Specific Purpose Tax on our ballot. Though a Specific Purpose Tax has never been used in Natrona County, I strongly encourage all residents to be informed on what this tax is and how it works.

A Specific Purpose Tax is a way for the county to provide funding for projects that are specific and important to both rural and urban communities by placing a temporary sixth cent on sales tax. What stands out to me is that this proposed tax would only be in place for three months (April 1, 2022-June 30, 2022) and will provide vital infrastructure to our communities. That is also the time of year when many visitors come to Casper for High School State Championships, the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR), and other activities around our community, which means visitor spending will offset the cost. In 2020, visitors paid close to 10% of our one cent collections. It would be about the same for the 6th penny as well.