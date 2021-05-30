Keating: Disappointed in Lummis, Barrasso

I am very disappointed in your statements not to support the Independent Commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection to attack our Capitol and Constitution. I served 36 years in the military to protect the United States from enemies foreign or domestic. This was the most serious attack on our Nation’s Capitol since the British invasion over 200 years ago.

Why aren’t you supporting this investigation? Is it you are afraid of the potential links of this militant crowd’s ties to other groups or individuals? Over 100 Capitol and D.C. Police were injured, some seriously and five others died as a result of this action. By not supporting this investigation, you are supporting future insurrections to take over our Government. I support Rep. Liz Cheney and 251 other Representatives that passed the House Bill. All of the reasons I heard not to support an investigation are false, including that these insurrectionists were just tourists visiting the Capitol using clubs, flag poles, crutches, mace and other weapons on the 100 plus injured police. All U.S. Senators need to protect both our Constitution and the officers that daily risk their lives to protect you!