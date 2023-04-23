The Freedom Caucus is a lie because they are not about freedom, instead they want to take away freedom from everyone in Wyoming who disagrees with them. Their extremist agenda is undemocratic because it has been built upon their closed-minded, antiquated, and mean-spirited religious beliefs. And their religious motivation is being flaunted in all of our faces, for example at a recent public meeting Secretary of State Gray said, “God will reward us.” And at that same meeting, Rep. Tomi Strock said “We can talk until we're blue in the face, the truth is Christ.”

I for one am furious at having this group of extremist power-mongers shoving their religion down my throat while they are trying to take over a government that belongs to all of us. Secretary of State Gray, and several other elected officials, have also petitioned to be added as intervenors to the lawsuit challenging the most recent law criminalizing abortion, because apparently they all believe pregnancy is not science rather it is an extension of their God’s will.

Enough is enough! Whether or not the "No Freedom Caucus" likes it or not, the spirit of the Wyoming Constitution includes each person’s freedom to have as much access to voting as possible; the freedom to vote for the candidate one thinks is best qualified for the position; the freedom to be safe from gun toting fanatics who don’t give a hoot about anyone else but themselves and the object of their idolatry; the freedom to control our own body and health care choices; and the freedom to believe in the religion of our choice. The only bright spot in this whole mess is the group of legislators who have finally found some courage to stand up to the extremist cabal. I for one would welcome some purple in the conversation because diversity is healthier than conformity.