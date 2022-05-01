Kee, Gonzalez: We are encouraged by the support

Editor:

We are proud to be among the Wyoming residents who serve on the community advisory committee for the new reproductive health care clinic opening in Casper. The lack of access to all forms of reproductive health care in Casper and across Wyoming, including contraceptive care, maternal health care, family planning and abortion care, is a severe crisis that must be addressed. Opening this clinic will ensure that more people, including those with low incomes and who live in Wyoming’s rural areas, can get the care they so urgently need.

With years of harmful policies advancing an ineffective abstinence-only approach to sex education and closing down reproductive health clinics, our state’s lawmakers have turned Wyoming into a reproductive health care desert. We need a new approach, one that equips people with the information, resources and access to care that they need to control their own bodies and make their own decisions about the health care that is right for them. The government has no place in trying to restrict health care and control women’s bodies. Rather than trying to take away reproductive health care from people across our state, Wyoming legislators should focus on policies that would improve our lives, including expanding Medicaid to ensure that low-income people can access affordable health care.

Many in the anti-abortion movement, in Wyoming and elsewhere, use faith and religion to justify their efforts to ban abortion. But as a faith leader and a nurse, we know that people who get abortions often decide to do so after a period of deep prayer and consultation with their faith, in addition to seeking support from their families and health care providers. Allowing people to decide for themselves if, when and how to get pregnant is a fundamentally moral act.

We are encouraged by the support we have received for our efforts to open this clinic from across Wyoming. We look forward to creating a safe and welcoming place where people can get the reproductive health care they deserve, free of shame, stigma or fear.

REV. LESLIE KEE, Casper; CRISTINA GONZALEZ, Lander

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0