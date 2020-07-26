Kee: It's time to value common sense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The attitude voiced by school board member Christopherson is not just one person’s opinion. Unfortunately, there are many who think the same thing, but don’t have a public platform from which to influence decisions which affect everyone, not just themselves. I would like to add my objection to this attitude for two reasons.

First, humans have existed outside the philosophy and practice of animal husbandry from the beginning. To view what it means to be human from an animal husbandry context skewers compassion, empathy and common sense; all of which most humans understand as qualities and abilities which make us different than the herds of animals living in feedlots. As a minister who spends time with individuals who are dying and the families who are grieving, I know there is such a thing as a “good death.” But by all first-hand accounts, death from the COVID-19 virus is painful, isolated and traumatic for everyone involved. Therefore, to suggest is it a ‘natural’ though ‘untimely’ death shows a complete lack of compassion, empathy and common sense.