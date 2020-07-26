Kee: It's time to value common sense

Editor:
The attitude voiced by school board member Christopherson is not just one person’s opinion. Unfortunately, there are many who think the same thing, but don’t have a public platform from which to influence decisions which affect everyone, not just themselves. I would like to add my objection to this attitude for two reasons.
First, humans have existed outside the philosophy and practice of animal husbandry from the beginning. To view what it means to be human from an animal husbandry context skewers compassion, empathy and common sense; all of which most humans understand as qualities and abilities which make us different than the herds of animals living in feedlots. As a minister who spends time with individuals who are dying and the families who are grieving, I know there is such a thing as a “good death.” But by all first-hand accounts, death from the COVID-19 virus is painful, isolated and traumatic for everyone involved. Therefore, to suggest is it a ‘natural’ though ‘untimely’ death shows a complete lack of compassion, empathy and common sense.
Secondly, my husband and I share a big part of the responsibility for before an after-school care for our two elementary-aged granddaughters. It is very important for those who are arguing against a mandate to wear masks to abandoned the belief this pandemic is a left-wing, governmental ploy to rob us of individual freedom.
Putting the children’s interest first means giving them credit for knowing the fundamentals of how sickness and germs are spread. If either one of their grandparents got sick and, God forbid, were hospitalized and/or died from the COVID-19 virus, these little girls would know they probably brought the ‘germs’ home from school. Why on earth would anyone want to do this to a child? Children are smart and want to help. Adults must model mature, smart, compassionate behavior because all the children are watching and deserve no less. I pray all the anti-science, conspiracy theorists stop with the politicization of this pandemic – it’s time to grow up and resume valuing education, empathy and common sense.
LESLIE KEE, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!