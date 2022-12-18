Kee: Nature thrives on difference, so do open-minded humans

Editor:

Again the rampant bigotry of a vocal minority rears its disgusting head thanks to the religious zealots elected into the Wyoming Legislature. Carrying on the small-minded arrogance of Chuck Gray, Jeanette Ward took it upon herself to instigate a letter to the University demanding the “rights” of fellow-zealot Schmidt be privileged above the right-to-privacy of a young woman who has been publicly affirmed as who she is by her peers, social-justice allies, and many others who actually know her – in a state-funded public institution no less!

The evangelicals’ mistaken belief they are correct and everyone else is "led astray by false religions," is wrong on so many levels. To actually believe this, in a country whose founding document lays the groundwork for the separation-of-church-and-state, is to inject a toxic belief into the fabric of our shared pluralist communities. There is a reason people are running away from fundamentalist belief-systems that, among other things, reject science and the lived-experience of LGBTQ children, siblings, friends and neighbors.

Anyone who is a student of history knows this is the ugly truth of the fundamentalist-Christian morality-story which started with the colonizers using it as religious justification of genocidal policies toward the Indigenous people and 400 years of the American-Slavocracy. This patriarchal white, Christian nationalism is an ideology rooted in an extreme interpretation of biblical-scripture. Today’s MAGA crowd has doubled-down on it with no shame for their flagrant ignorance, bigotry, and loathing of anyone who is different.

The only religious right any American actually has is to pray to their own God or no God, whichever the case may be. Those who actually understand enlightenment (aka "woke-ness") and strive for a healthy spiritual practice wouldn’t be caught dead in the theological dead-end of fundamentalist religions. Perhaps more of the closed-minded group should visit a theologically-liberal church and maybe some of what Jesus REALLY taught might correct some very wrong ideas about the value of difference. Nature thrives on difference, so do open-minded humans.