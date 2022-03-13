Kee: No one has the right take away a woman’s moral sovereignty over her own body

Editor:

Observing the glib and good-ol-boy demeanor of the Senate’s Labor Committee Chair while hearing testimony on the abortion trigger law, HB 92, was offensive and appalling as was the patronizing piety of the other lawmakers who spoke.

As an ordained minister who testified in opposition to this bill, I was the only person who was interrupted and asked to close my comments. The professional anti-choice lobbyist was given as much time as she wanted for chummy banter and self-congratulations during her second appearance before the committee.

Extending the anti-choice logic, by giving ‘personhood’ to a cluster of cells before they can survive outside of a woman’s body, also means every time a woman has her period and her body sheds unfertilized, but viable eggs, she is guilty of "murdering" a potential human being because the eggs are technically living cells. To hear personal stories from people who want and can afford to become parents, and therefore assume every person should want to be a parent, is the clearest example of cultural privilege and religious bigotry I have ever observed.

As a minister, I have prayed with many women about their choice to terminate a pregnancy, for whatever reason, and I know it is an ultimate act of faith and love to give an unborn baby back to God. To assume women who make this most difficult choice have done so without praying to and agonizing with their God is wrong.

Anti-choice laws are a very real conflict between church and state because by inserting your own religious beliefs in-between a woman and her God, the government has to make and then enforce these laws. No one has the right take away a woman’s moral sovereignty over her own body especially when sovereignty over your own body is never brought into question.

The anti-choice political movement does not care about the separation of church and state because, in the end, their obsession with abortion is ultimately about cementing their religion and their God over everyone, especially those who have a different understanding of a God with many names.

LESLIE KEE, Casper

