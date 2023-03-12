Editor:

The “Life is a Human Right” Act passed by the legislature is an egregious violation of separation-of-church-and-state and begins with updated words from the Declaration of Independence, “all persons are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights….” Using this logic, the creation of a pregnancy is then a religious act because it is an extension of a particular creator/God’s will, not the human owners of the sperm and egg. It is no secret the forced-birth political movement is using our government to turn this unholy religious belief into law.

If, according to this belief, a human pregnancy is an extension of a non-human Creator-God’s will, then all the arguments using medical-science to justify this religious-claim are not germane because they are being used to support only the religious side of the argument. Logic is like algebra: both sides of the rhetorical equation must be equal in order to be true.

Using scientific facts to justify religious beliefs does not establish truth and visa-versa. From the beginning, even Galileo could not establish scientific proof of a “God” that his employer, the Pope, had demanded. It is why logic and reason in the service of the scientific process are what actually advance the human condition.

Since today’s forced-birth political rhetoric also claims that fertilization and “personhood” are synonymous, then by logical extension all the gestational-care of a pregnancy and nurturing of the resulting minor should be placed within those specific churches that are determined to establish their religious beliefs as the law of the land while criminalizing the truth of reproductive-science.

To believe every pregnancy and forced-birth are an extension of God’s will and therefore a religious act, is not only wrong, it tells the world that anyone who does not conform to your religious belief is not welcome in Wyoming, a place that belongs to everyone, not just a few. To create theocratic laws which take away a moral right to medical care is not only willful-ignorance, it goes against everything this country was founded on. Even your God is not happy with your misguided and prideful arrogance.