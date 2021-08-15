Keller:Let’s restore faith in political facts

13. Practice corporeal politics.

14. Establish a private life.

15. Contribute to good causes.

16. Learn from peers in other countries.

17. Listen for dangerous words (“we will no longer recognize her” is a childish pout and a direct threat to the democratic process)

18. Be calm when the unthinkable arrives. (Jan 6? Canceling Rep. Cheney?)

19. Be a patriot. (He contrasts patriotism and nationalism.)

20. Be as courageous as you can.

The Park County Republican leadership understand themselves to be fighting tyranny, but “firing” Cheney? How do these antics work? They repeat a tyrant’s jargon, reinforcing the Big Lie. The antics of the letter are not window dressing. “You’re fired” is farce from a reality TV show applied to an actual election (#9). She is speaking the truth about the election result and Jan. 6 (#10). She defends the institutions of Congress, investigating insurrection (#2, 11).

Does the farcical letter silence the majority in local politics whose personal ethics would otherwise resist lying (#5)? Where are the scout bees? Let’s restore faith in political facts, design policy following science, and secure ecological futures for children.

MARY KELLER, Cody

