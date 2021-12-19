Kessler: We should have the right to engage in safe discourse

Editor:

I like a good argument as well as anyone, just ask my husband. A good debate or exchange of ideas can contain many elements: reason, logic, an appeal to values like family or freedom or using humor. Good arguments can include circumstances, citing a time urgency such as economic need, or of place: about a hometown, a local community. It can cite research or science, or simply tell a compelling human story that tugs at the heartstrings.

As a lobbyist, I’ve watched and admired many styles of citizen and professional civic debate through testimony provided to our state legislature. I’ve seen ranchers over zoom testify from their pick-up trucks; college kids stammer through their first experience at public speaking; the opposition to my side wow me with their smarts; and I’ve also heard some really boring statements. Some are more effective than others, but overall, it’s a wondrous dynamic that lies at the heart of our messy form of government called democracy.

I do not include attacking others as good argument Cursing, ridiculing, condemning, threatening violence is not good, and especially not in the arena of government policy making, which, for a democracy, I remind you, means that the public needs to be involved.

Attacks on people result in driving the public away from participating in our democratic processes.

Attack my idea, plan, data -- that is all fair game. But when you personally attack the individuals participating in our processes of self-governance, then you are attacking the very foundations of our democracy.

I’ve seen it. Residents who have spoken up and received threats later tell me they are scared to participate further. Residents who drive from afar to speak before a legislative committee, lose motivation when others before them are mistreated and attacked. Social media exacerbates the ease of such attacks. All these cases are a minority -- but they carry great weight publicly. These actions in the spotlight of our institutions of self-governance chill public involvement.

This is why we all need to speak up when incivility invades our democratic processes. As leaders, party and elected officials especially need to model appropriate behavior and censure those that don’t. If they fail to do so, then they are complicit with rebuffing and deterring public participation in our governance: they are anti-democracy.

All Wyoming voices should have the right to engage in safe discourse about decisions impacting us. We need to stand up for what makes our country great -- a belief that a government “of the people” and “for the people” needs to assure full opportunity “by the people.”

STEFF KESSLER, Lander

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0