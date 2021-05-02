King: How does Casper plan to run CATC?

Editor:

Casper's local government has decided on its own to aggressively take over CATC business operations. My big concern and also question is, how does a government with absolutely no experience run a public transportation company, and how do they plan on funding it, since it now belongs to the government? The people who will suffer the most are the employees and citizens who rely heavily on affordable transportation, you government officials won’t.

The government is not a business, although some local, state and federally elected people think it is, because they profit off it. The issue is, public transportation is not profitable, it never has been or will be. CATC was audited, but, the local auditor or auditors never contacted them after taking their records. The local government disputed that some grant funding numbers didn’t add up, yet they found nothing wrong in the audit. This was just a excuse to take over, why the general public is not up in arms over this I have no clue.