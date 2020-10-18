Kirkbride: Vote Wallesch for Senate District 6

Editor:

Neighbors and fellow voters in eastern Laramie and Goshen Counties, Senate District 6, need only see Anthony Bouchard’s slick mailers and non-participation in public forums to understand the caliber of candidates running. If there were no partisan labels, who would you support? There’s only one candidate who stresses civility, works well with people, and has the drive to work hard for our state; Britney Wallesch.

Wallesch, a Cheyenne native and UW graduate in Agriculture, has served our community tirelessly. Her resume is absolutely impressive, her attitude is civil, positive, and available. If she sees a need, she works towards a solution, as she did when she started Black Dog Animal Rescue. Her style is to collaborate, address barriers and make tough decisions.

SD 6 needs a senator who grasps many issues. There are fewer legislators who really understand agricultural issues but Wallesch can meet that challenge. I know, as a former Conservation District supervisor, how important understanding vocabulary and complex natural resource and water issues are to our rural sector. Eastern Wyoming folks, with their varied businesses, agricultural operations and rural schools, can know she’ll have their back.