Kirkbride: Vote Wallesch for Senate District 6

Neighbors and fellow voters in eastern Laramie and Goshen Counties, Senate District 6, need only see Anthony Bouchard’s slick mailers and non-participation in public forums to understand the caliber of candidates running. If there were no partisan labels, who would you support? There’s only one candidate who stresses civility, works well with people, and has the drive to work hard for our state; Britney Wallesch.
Wallesch, a Cheyenne native and UW graduate in Agriculture, has served our community tirelessly. Her resume is absolutely impressive, her attitude is civil, positive, and available. If she sees a need, she works towards a solution, as she did when she started Black Dog Animal Rescue. Her style is to collaborate, address barriers and make tough decisions.
SD 6 needs a senator who grasps many issues. There are fewer legislators who really understand agricultural issues but Wallesch can meet that challenge. I know, as a former Conservation District supervisor, how important understanding vocabulary and complex natural resource and water issues are to our rural sector. Eastern Wyoming folks, with their varied businesses, agricultural operations and rural schools, can know she’ll have their back.
Wallesch has no hidden agenda. She is not shy around guns or Second Amendment rights with a history of family members in law enforcement. She’s conscientious in her target and hunting practices. Wyoming has some of the strongest gun laws in the country and she’ll do her best to protect them. Wallesch will approach difficult budgetary issues with determination, fresh ideas and collaboration. Fearless, articulate and persuasive, she’d have the respect of legislators across the aisle and state.
My husband and I support Wallesch because we believe it is vital to get better representation for SD 6 from someone willing to go to work for our state. I’m sure we’re not the only SD 6 Republicans who desire better representation. Again, if there were no partisan labels, who would you support? I know many neighbors are faithful Republicans, but I encourage you to take another look and then vote for the best person; Britney Wallesch.
Sincerely,
LINDI KIRKBRIDE, Meriden
