Kluberton: Senate File 16 will be detrimental

Editor:

Honorable members of the House Corporations Committee,

My wife and I have moved to Wyoming, from Alaska, which has been a long-standing aspiration of ours.

I work in the solar industry, and the demand for this industry is what supports our family and allows us to live in Wyoming.

I oppose SF16

This bill will hurt my profession and detrimentally impact my family and my co-workers.

I understand that there are perceptions that solar is somehow unfair to those without solar. But there are also studies showing that at-home power production lowers grid costs and is actually a net benefit to those without solar.

What I am trying to say is that all those studies can all say different things and be interpreted in different ways.

My job is real.

If SF16 passes, my colleagues and I will see less demand in our industry. Less demand will result in less jobs for those of us wanting to live in Wyoming.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

JOE KLUBERTON, Lander

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0