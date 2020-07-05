Knerl: Feral cat proposal is appalling

Editor:
Having recently heard that the City of Casper and Metro Animal Shelter want to draft an ordinance to make it illegal to feed feral (community) cats and fine the people who feed, shelter, provide medical attention and carry out a TNR program is just downright appalling and cruel to the extreme. The reasoning is to save money on having to euthanize the cats caught and brought into the shelter. This is not the way to go about getting rid of the cats. Starvation is not the answer and for an animal "shelter" to do this makes it not a shelter, it makes it just an abattoir.
They and the city need to implement a TNR program that so many other cities around the nation have done. This is the way to manage colonies of feral cats, not needlessly killing them out of hand. The money the city and Metro would save on this program far outweighs the extreme measures they would adopt. The caregivers of these cats neither created nor placed these cats, it would be unfair to impose on them fees, fines and other costs of ownership that the law imposes on owners.
Community cat caregivers are volunteer good Samaritans. They would work directly with Metro on trapping, having the cat vaccinated, spayed/neutered and returned to the place they call home. The cats are much happier there, they don't do well in shelters/rescues and any kittens would be socialized and given new homes. There are area veterinarians that do low-cost spays/neuters in Casper. Metro and the city would be eligible for grant money from certain foundations.
A lot more people would be more inclined to be on board with a TNR program rather than the wanton killing of cats. Why alienate the people of Casper with this horrible ordinance? Bring them together instead with a feel-good program of TNR.
SUE KNERL, Casper
