Knerl: Feral cat proposal is appalling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Having recently heard that the City of Casper and Metro Animal Shelter want to draft an ordinance to make it illegal to feed feral (community) cats and fine the people who feed, shelter, provide medical attention and carry out a TNR program is just downright appalling and cruel to the extreme. The reasoning is to save money on having to euthanize the cats caught and brought into the shelter. This is not the way to go about getting rid of the cats. Starvation is not the answer and for an animal "shelter" to do this makes it not a shelter, it makes it just an abattoir.

They and the city need to implement a TNR program that so many other cities around the nation have done. This is the way to manage colonies of feral cats, not needlessly killing them out of hand. The money the city and Metro would save on this program far outweighs the extreme measures they would adopt. The caregivers of these cats neither created nor placed these cats, it would be unfair to impose on them fees, fines and other costs of ownership that the law imposes on owners.