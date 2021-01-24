Knerl: Other Republicans should follow Cheney's lead

I think that Liz Cheney did the right thing in voting to impeach President Trump. He lost the election, not matter what he thinks and it wasn't stolen from him. He whipped up that crowd with lies and falsehoods and as she said, "He incited the mob, he addressed the mob, he lit the flame". All blame goes on him. He is the reason 5 people died there and he should not be in office for one more day, he should never be able to run for any office again. She did the right thing and followed her conscience, he did the wrong thing and incited an armed insurrection in our Capitol building.