Korfanta: Wright is right for HD 29

Editor:

Conservative and liberal perspectives are necessary for a healthy government. Maintaining traditions and valuing the past while also being adaptable to a rapidly changing world are vital for survival.

Some people are using mistruths to create fear and division to gain political power. While garnering attention and votes for their side, increased mistrust and polarization ultimately damages the health of a community.

Let’s resist the messages that promote labeling and dehumanizing one another. Let’s envision a Wyoming in which all are treated with respect.

I admire Martha J. Wright who is promoting a purple campaign for the Wyoming State House District 29 (Sheridan) that pledges to blend conservative (red) and liberal (blue) perspectives. She works to model the prayer she has framed in her home, “Let me be an Instrument of thy peace.” She cares about people, not political power, and she respects everyone’s voice.

We can build an even better community and state by supporting servant leaders who respect the importance of differing viewpoints who and embrace working together for the common good. United we stand, divided we fall.