Kubichek: Our kids deserve Michael Stedillie

Editor:

Readers, when you vote for a candidate for School Board, you should vote for Michael Stedillie. I have known Michael for 52 years and attest to his following attributes.

Michael is very bright, unusually reflective, focused and welcoming.

And Michael has many skills. He can substitute for any class, including Japanese!

He's compassionate -- can calm a 15- year- old drama student, who is playing Juliet, and whose boyfriend just broke up with her, and is, of course Romeo. Convinces her to trust her talents. She receives a standing ovation! The teacher smiles quietly.

And Michael likes to attend board meetings!

I will vote for Michael. You should vote for Michael. Tell your friends to vote for Michael. Tell people on the street to vote for Michael.

Our kids deserve Michael Stedillie. Trust your kids with him. I already did.