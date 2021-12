Editor:

Congratulations to Dodie Hunter Eskew and all others who contributed to their wonderful production of the Nutcracker.

Having been a "Dance Mom" and "backstage helper" I know how much it takes to put on a classic. Thank you all for giving the performers the chance to entertain and grow. Thank you for giving our community a delightful holiday gift.

I saw it with an 8 year old who had never seen a ballet. We were both enchanted.

With appreciation,

MARY KUBICHEK, Casper

