Labunski: Wyoming will suffer if Cheney is not reelected

Editor:

Wyoming has much to be proud of. In 1869, it became the first territory or state to give women the right to vote, and in 1925, Nellie Tayloe Ross was inaugurated as the nation’s first female governor. Because of these accomplishments, Wyoming is known as the "Equality State.”

On Aug. 16, Republican primary voters can show they are willing to stand by a woman who has shown extraordinary courage by reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney and rejecting the demand of a vengeful and dangerous former president.

Rep. Cheney and I don’t agree on political issues. She is solidly conservative. But anyone who cares about this country should find her to be inspiring. She knows that standing up to Trump -- and insisting that the American people understand what he did and the threat he still poses -- could end her political career.

If Rep. Cheney loses the primary, Wyoming will be subject to unrelenting scorn by television commentators, newspaper columnists and millions of people around the country. History books will find ample space to criticize the state for decades. Her defeat would send the message – especially to young women – that you had better not stand by principle and fight for what you believe because you will suffer for it.

I am a retired professor. I spent 35 years teaching students to understand and appreciate the Constitution. We have seen how fragile our democracy is. As a Wyoming voter, you have the chance to do the right thing. With so much at stake, don’t turn your back on someone who needs and deserves your support.