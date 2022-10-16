LaChance: Vote Stedillie for school board

I fully support Michael Stedillie for Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. I am asking you to join me in voting for him. I first met him when I was teaching his children in kindergarten. He was a dedicated, interested, supportive, involved parent. He clearly cared about his children’s education. In subsequent years I learned more about him as an educator, as several family friends participated in many of Kelly Walsh’s excellent drama performances. It was there that I began to see him as incredibly caring and talented. He has a way of building relationships with his students that would bring out the very best of them on the stage. In addition, he enlisted the support of many parents to help with logistics of putting on high school productions. Not only did he support the students at Kelly Walsh, he attended and supported performances and performers at Natrona County High School. He recognized that his duties as the Drama Instructor went far beyond the classroom. He was involved in helping to make space available for performers of all genres, including Casper dance studios and even our elementary drumming circle. He would be seen, personally, helping to make sure that everything was being done to make the Kelly Walsh stage a place welcoming and inviting to our community. I am confident that his calm, soft-spoken nature is effective in building relationships, hearing all interested parties, and resolving conflicts in order to come to a resolution to a problem. Those are qualities that I feel are invaluable as a member of the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. His classroom experience and knowledge of the educational system would be of great benefit to the board of trustees. He is certain to work to ensure that the children of Natrona County get the best education possible. He will support and encourage teachers. He has developed skills which will help him to work with all stakeholders interested in educating children in Natrona County. Please join me in voting for Michael Stedillie.