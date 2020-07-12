Lafleiche: An open letter to Senator Barrasso
Lafleiche: An open letter to Senator Barrasso

Editor:

I have written to you twice before and asked what I thought was a pretty simple and reasonable question: "How can you in good conscience continue to support Trump?" I didn't receive an answer either time. Disappointing but not surprising.

I am going to try one more time, but I'm going to make it public.

Based not only on his conduct since he was elected but, in particular, his most recent conduct. I don't think it is necessary to go into detail. I will if necessary. I think the record speaks for itself.

For the third time: How can you in good conscience continue to support Trump? I think the voters deserve to know your position. I challenge you to make a public statement in support of him.

JAMES LAFLEICHE, Laramie

