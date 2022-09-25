Laird: Question to the voters: Should the county be run like a business?

Editor:

Facts: We have 310 Natrona County employees. These men and women and their families are your neighbors and friends. They work in the courthouse, Sheriff’s department, county health, county clerk, assessor, and treasurer offices. They work in the road and bridge and parks departments. I am talking about all county employees.

They help us every day with court filings, license plates, and car titles, taking care of county roads and parks, the fairgrounds, and many other tasks too numerous to mention.

These employees are the backbone of Natrona County. They haven’t had a meaningful raise in years. The elected officials all got big raises!

Our employees should be treated fairly. I am concerned that we could lose some of these valuable and knowledgeable people unless they get a reasonable cost of living raise.

Citizens of Natrona County, should there be a meaningful cost of living raise of up to 8% if the county can afford it? Call me and let me know or send me a message through my website: www.votedallaslaird.com.

I need to know what you want me to do with this issue if I am elected as one of your commissioners in November.