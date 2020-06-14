Lamm: It is past time to stand up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

These are the times that try a person’s soul. There comes seasons in the course of human events that one must put their own health and welfare at risk. There comes a time when the True Patriot must set aside their own well-being, and face down pestilence and the rifles of the empire, even unto their own earthly demise.

The summer soldier mocks from the sideline in his clown suit, the sunshine patriot scoffs from behind their keyboard, disaffected by the pleas for freedom and justice of their fellow country-persons.

The loyalist grovels to the pretender, and the quisling turns a blind eye to the crimes of the charlatan, for he has refused his assent to laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.

It is past time to stand up, it is past time to rise up, and we bear the sin of neglecting those most vulnerable who came to us seeking sanctuary.

May the Spirit of 1776 be with you.

GREGORY LAMM, Cheyenne

