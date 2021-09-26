Lance: Let's restore civility to the GOP

Editor:

After reading the article about Troy Bray sending Wyoming State Senator Tara Nethercott the repulsive and unprofessional email, we would like to thank Park County GOP for taking a stand on not supporting this kind of behavior. It is time for the state Wyoming Republican party to follow suit.

This kind of language and personal attack on Sen. Nethercott is not who we are as the Republican Party. Furthermore, Mr. Bray's statements are a strong indication that he is neither remorseful nor accepts any responsibility for his behavior.

Troy Bray stated:

“I have also received a bit of pressure from the leftists/ RINO class of scum, including a gentleman calling my employer demanding that I be fired." "'The cowardice and pettiness being shown by you and your supporters proves every other word of my e-mail. I will not be bullied, nor will I allow bullies to win. Have a wonderful day,”

As lifelong Republicans we believe it is time to distance the party far from Troy Bray and those who support him and take a strong stand to put civility back into the party. After all, this is what Wyoming is all about.