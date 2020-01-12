Langford: Yana Ludwig is the best candidate for Senate

Editor:

A man by the name of Fredrick Lewis Donaldson gave a sermon on the 20th of March 1925. He spoke of the “7 Social Sins”, which are: “Wealth without work; Pleasure without conscience; Knowledge without character; Commerce without morality; Science without humanity; Worship without sacrifice; Politics without principle.” Yana Ludwig is a woman of character who has been rooted in a life focused on community and sustainability. I think that Yana is the best candidate Wyoming has for the United States Senate in the upcoming election. Yana is someone who has the intellect and humanity that some in Congress unfortunately don’t have.

I’m an 18-year-old high school student and while young, I’ve met many candidates over my teenage years. Yana is one of the few people I’ve met that is genuine. Unlike many candidates I’ve met, she allowed me to hammer question after question for more than 30 minutes and she answered each question not only just thoughtfully but had the facts to back it up. I was so impressed that I decided to immediately volunteer.