Langford: Yana Ludwig is the best candidate for Senate

Editor:
A man by the name of Fredrick Lewis Donaldson gave a sermon on the 20th of March 1925. He spoke of the “7 Social Sins”, which are: “Wealth without work; Pleasure without conscience; Knowledge without character; Commerce without morality; Science without humanity; Worship without sacrifice; Politics without principle.” Yana Ludwig is a woman of character who has been rooted in a life focused on community and sustainability. I think that Yana is the best candidate Wyoming has for the United States Senate in the upcoming election. Yana is someone who has the intellect and humanity that some in Congress unfortunately don’t have.
You have free articles remaining.
I’m an 18-year-old high school student and while young, I’ve met many candidates over my teenage years. Yana is one of the few people I’ve met that is genuine. Unlike many candidates I’ve met, she allowed me to hammer question after question for more than 30 minutes and she answered each question not only just thoughtfully but had the facts to back it up. I was so impressed that I decided to immediately volunteer.
Yana is someone that has always fought on the basis of human rights, the environment and how to support struggling people in an economy that doesn’t necessarily reflect the actual state of the working and middle classes. She believes that one of the greatest assets of Wyoming is her people and its environment, and that preserving it is imperative. As a high school student in 2019/2020, I stay awake at night over many issues facing my generation and my own future: education, climate disruption, healthcare, LGBTQ+ rights and economic insecurity. I worry about the future of Wyoming and the United States. I want to see Wyoming’s future stable without anyone worrying if the boom-and-bust cycle will break this state’s economy in pieces. This state and her people deserve economic security and I’m afraid that all the current Republicans vying for Senator Enzi’s seat are not only not deserving of that seat but also do not have Wyoming’s interests at heart.
Yana is an outstanding citizen of Wyoming.
ARTEMIS LANGFORD, Lander