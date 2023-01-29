Laurent: Abortion is health care

Editor:

The recent flurry of anti-abortion legislation put forth by extreme right-wing Wyoming legislators are a stab in the back to Wyoming families. SF 0109 “Prohibiting chemical abortions,” purports to outlaw medication (RU 486) abortion in Wyoming and is a further example of religious and moral theologies perpetuated on Wyoming resident where a minority strives to control a majority. The trigger law signed by Gov. Gordon was another.

After Roe was reversed by an extreme majority in the Supreme Court, the decision on whether or not to allow women to have agency over their own bodies and futures was left to the states. The current Wyoming Legislature has wasted no time, going full steam ahead on its goal of stripping away a fundamental right from Wyoming citizens.

To be clear, abortion is health care. For many women and girls, it is lifesaving. Laws that privilege fetuses over those carrying them have relegated women to second class citizens, and denied women lifesaving care in case after case. What is the standard for the life of the mother. Is it her life today? How close does she have to be to dying for physicians to decide to terminate a pregnancy? For many of these legislators, there is no standard. And, as evident in some states, the exceptions for rape and incest does not exist, whether the exceptions are in the legislation or not. Physicians are afraid to test the waters, and just deny their services.

Some women should not get pregnant. It could kill them. RU 486 provides a safe avenue to terminate an unintended pregnancy without surgery, or having to travel to a state that actually thinks a woman should have agency over her own body. Many women and girls in Wyoming do not have the resources to travel out of state and therefore are forced to give birth.

My grown children now live out of state where the right to an abortion is clear. With the kinds of outrageous tactics employed by our lawmakers that only further remove women’s rights, they are not coming back.