An open letter to Governor Gordon Editor:





I appreciate your prayers on your decision to further erode the reproductive rights of Wyoming’s women and their families with SF109 and HB152. I would hate it if you made such a callous decision without a long and hard look at the lives you are ruining, or taking, cause that’s what we’re talking about, right?

I hope you prayed for the women and girls who will attempt and/or commit suicide because they are pregnant and see no way out. I hope you prayed for the women and girls who die because doctors are afraid to help them for fear of prison. I hope you prayed for the women in terrible marriages who may have to stay with an abuser because they are pregnant. I hope you prayed for the women with an ectopic pregnancy who cannot get an abortion because of the line you have drawn for them, and they will probably die without it.

I especially hope you prayed for the hopes and dreams of the women and girls, their present and future families erased by you and legislative extremists Bo Biteman, Dave Kinskey, Ken Pendergraft, Mark Jennings and last but not least Cyrus Western. I don’t think Cyrus is an extremist exactly, he’s just trying to keep a good gig. Since I vote in Sheridan County I might as well call them out.

Legal abortion is an important component of women’s healthcare. You can’t pray that fact away. If you don’t like it, don’t have one.

When will it end?

Editor:

The article “A look at Mass School Shooting” is top drawer and spot on. I just would like to remind your readers of an atrocious shooting of college students over 50 years ago at Kent State, four young Americans dead and nine injured. They were exercising their right to peacefully protest a very controversial military action in Southeast Asia. When will these murders come to an end?

CMS should cover Alzheimer’s treatments

Editor:

Recently I was in Washington, D.C. with the Alzheimer’s Association and we were made aware of a ridiculous decision made by the CMS — Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services. Even though the FDA has approved the use of two different drugs for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer’s and the very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, CMS is refusing to authorize payment for these drugs EXCEPT if the Medicare/Medicaid patient is enrolled in a clinical trial.

Biogen’s Aducanumab (aka Aduhelm) was approved by the FDA in June 2021. Initially its approval was met with skepticism about its effectiveness and complaints about the price. Since then, Biogen has reduced the price significantly and the clinical trials have been reviewed and certified as valid. In January 2022 the FDA approved the use of Lacanemab (aka LEQEMBI). Both of these drugs have been shown to moderately slow cognitive and functional decline in early-stage cases. They are not a cure, but research shows that it can slow a person’s mental decline by up to 18 months. These two drugs are designed to “Buy More Time.” Imagine what our families could have done with more time… My children might actually have had enough time to get to know their grandparents.

CMS’s payment stipulations would eliminate everyone living in Wyoming unless they pay for the medication themselves. A decision like this should be made by the physician and their patient – not some bureaucrat. If CMS continues to refuse to cover these treatments, private insurance companies may also follow suit.

Millions of Americans pay into Medicare and Medicaid every working day of their lives with the expected guarantee that the funds will be there when they need them. Why is CMS refusing to step up? Why are they targeting people with Alzheimer’s disease?

Not all federal agencies are denying coverage. Two weeks ago, the VA announced that they would authorize coverage of these drugs for treatment for service members, as needed.

Please encourage CMS to cover this treatment by writing to:

CMS Administrator Brooks-LaSure

7500 Security Blvd

Baltimore MD 21244

The truth be known

Editor:

Currently, Donald Trump has been indicted for an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election as coverup for his alleged sexual affair with her. Isn’t it remarkable to hold a politician responsible for his or her misgivings? Myself, I held Trump responsible for the many misgivings he gave during his 2016 election campaign tours and tweets to the point that I would not vote for him but obviously many persons did. This defers to one of my favorite quotes describing politicians. From Paul Simon and his song, The Boxer, “All I suggest, still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest,” an apt description of a politician. In our politicized nation, its politicians electing politicians, all the while wondering why all the politicized disparity occurs amongst our nation’s leadership? The truth be known, not disregarded, is not political, nor will it become so the day following yesterday. Knowledge supersedes politics every day. “Cautious, careful people always casting about to preserve their reputations…can never effect a reform,” Susan B. Anthony.

Our Constitution separates church and state for good reason

Editor:

In a recent column, Jeanette Ward quoted John Adams to justify her belief that only American Christians (those who are a “moral and religious People”) are entitled to the benefits of living in the United States. That is Christian self-righteousness taken to the extreme, and it manifests itself in the belief many Christians hold that they have the right to impose their religious ideology on all of American society. And it goes against everything the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights stand for.

Despite Ward’s view that Adams is the ultimate authority on the Constitution, he was not one of the framers. So, let’s hear from one of the men who actually wrote the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, James Madison. He wrote: “The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe in blood for centuries.” And he also wrote: “…practical distinction between Religion and Civil Government is essential to the purity of both.” Those quotes and Thomas Jefferson’s assertion that the First Amendment’s establishment and free exercise clauses were “building a wall of separation between church and state” are the foundation on which organizations like American Atheists, Freedom From Religion Foundation, and Americans United for Separation of Church and State stand. If Ward had done a little more than just “a brief perusal” of the AA website, she would have learned that.

Ward seems to think that the only source of morality is religion. It is again Christian arrogance to think that because they believe in the existence of a supernatural realm ruled over by an invisible sky-daddy, it is only Christians who know the difference between right and wrong. However, some of the worst atrocities in human history have been committed by people who believed they were morally superior to everyone else because they were doing God’s work. Our Constitution separates church and state for that very reason. So that religion, confident in its moral superiority, cannot force its dubious morality on the rest of us.