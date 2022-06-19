Law: Let Liz's accomplishments guide your decision

Editor:

Having held public office in my community over the years, I understand that an elected official is never going to be able to satisfy the wants and wishes of every single voter in his or her state, district or community. I do however believe every voter owes that person a modicum of respect regardless of what views you hold personally. Too often an elected official determines where they place their support of an issue on how it will affect their chances of being re-elected. With Liz Cheney, that is definitely not the case.

She is currently embroiled in a very unpopular fight. Sadly the fight has become one of politics, not about what has kept America the envy of the world for decades. Like it or not, her character confirms she remains committed to her belief that this is a fight that began years ago. One that Americans have fought and died for so that we remain a Constitutional Republic. Our primary election is rapidly approaching, you have to ask that all important question of yourself, “do I care about who speaks for me in Washington?”

As one small voice coming out of the ranks, I may not agree with every single issue Liz Cheney fights for, but I certainly admire the fact that she fights for what she believes is best for my America. I have seen how she stands up for the rights and best interests of each and every resident in the state of Wyoming. A record of working for moms and dads, farmers, ranchers, private businesses, coal workers, oil workers, educators, veterans, active military, and all. I suggest that each voter look at her entire record. How she speaks for America and how she speaks for the safety and well-being of all Wyomingites. Let her accomplishments help guide your decision.

Respectfully,

BILL LAW, Torrington

