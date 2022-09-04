Lawrence: Let's focus on what we know will help

Editor:

The purpose of a primary election is to allow every political party to choose a candidate within their party to run against other candidates from opposing political parties. A sort of progressive elimination system, conceived by our founding fathers and supported by national and state laws and constitutions. Without this system we would be choosing someone from a field of twenty or thirty candidates; Resulting in a very high probability that not one would have a majority votes.

As I look at the results of the Alaska primary election, I find this to be true. Not one candidate out of all their offices received more than 45% in the election. This means, that most of the Alaskans voted for someone other than the person who “won.” Using a “lottery” system, the lower vote getters were dropped, and their percentage of the votes are allotted to the top four. In some cases, only one political party is represented. And some candidates got a higher “percentage”, even if they didn’t get more votes. If it sounds confusing — it is.

Our Cheyenne government can’t wait to jump into this system. This certainly would keep the minor political parties out of the November elections and looks like it would be easier to manipulate the results of an election. But is this what the people want? Will the people of Wyoming have the chance to vote on this? We do not know if the Alaskan experiment will work for the people, or if it is an experiment that goes away in 2024. I have not conducted a survey, but from what I am getting by way of social media, Alaskans are not happy. I don’t mind “change,” but I think our system works just fine. Sometimes fixing something that isn’t broke just costs time, money, and hurts people. I recommend we work on areas that will help the working people in Wyoming and table the Alaskan experiment until we know the end result.